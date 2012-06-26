FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-PFZ prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 1:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-PFZ prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pfandbriefzentrale Der Schweizerischen

Kantonalbanken AG (PFZ)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 262 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 17, 2024

Coupon 1.25 pct

Issue price 101.259

Spread 10 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0189069732

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 330 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date February 21, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 106.131

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN CH0189069724

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Zurcher Kantonalbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
