New Issue-EAA prices multi tranche deal

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date April 22, 2013
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 63bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 63bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date May 21, 2013
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 61bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 61bp
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date December 20, 2013
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 17bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 17bp
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2013
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 23bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 23bp
Common Terms
Payment Date June 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WestLB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.