New Issue-EAA prices multi tranche deal

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2013

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 63bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 63bp

ISIN DE000EAA0J72

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date May 21, 2013

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 61bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 61bp

ISIN DE000EAA0J80

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date December 20, 2013

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 17bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 17bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KF0

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2013

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 23bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 23bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KE3

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WestLB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.