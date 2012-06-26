FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Aduno Holding AG prices 200 mln SFR 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
June 26, 2012 / 3:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Aduno Holding AG prices 200 mln SFR 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aduno Holding AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date July 17, 2014

Coupon 3 - month Libor + 75bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3 - month Libor + 75bp

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raffeisen Bank & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0189228817

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

