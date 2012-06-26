New Issue- Aduno Holding AG prices 200 mln SFR 2014 FRN

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Aduno Holding AG

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date July 17, 2014

Coupon 3 - month Libor + 75bp

Issue price Par

Discount Margin 3 - month Libor + 75bp

Payment Date July 17, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raffeisen Bank & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0189228817

