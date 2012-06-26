New Issue- Aduno Holding AG prices 200 mln SFR 2014 FRN

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Aduno Holding AG
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date July 17, 2014
Coupon 3 - month Libor + 75bp
Issue price Par
Discount Margin 3 - month Libor + 75bp
Payment Date July 17, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Raffeisen Bank & ZKB
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.