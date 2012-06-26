New Issue-EAA prices multi tranche deal

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date April 22, 2013

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 15bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KG8

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2014

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 14bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 14bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KH6

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2013

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 54bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 54bp

ISIN DE000EAA0J98

* * * *

Tranche 4

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2014

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 13bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 13bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KJ2

* * * *

Tranche 5

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2014

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 47bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 47bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KA1

* * * *

Tranche 6

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 20, 2014

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 12bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 12bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KK0

* * * *

Tranche 7

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date May 20, 2014

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 12bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 12bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KL8

* * * *

Tranche 8

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date August 20, 2013

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 41bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 41bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KB9

* * * *

Tranche 9

Issue Amount 400 million euro

Maturity Date June 20, 2014

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 11bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 11bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KM6

* * * *

Tranche 10

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 20, 2013

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 35bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 35bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KC7

* * * *

Tranche 11

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date October 21, 2013

Coupon 6-month Euribor - 29bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 29bp

ISIN DE000EAA0KD5

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) WestLB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

