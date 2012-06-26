New Issue-EAA prices multi tranche deal

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date April 22, 2013
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 15bp
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date February 20, 2014
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 14bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 14bp
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2013
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 54bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 54bp
Tranche 4
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2014
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 13bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 13bp
Tranche 5
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2014
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 47bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 47bp
Tranche 6
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date March 20, 2014
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 12bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 12bp
Tranche 7
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date May 20, 2014
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 12bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 12bp
Tranche 8
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date August 20, 2013
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 41bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 41bp
Tranche 9
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date June 20, 2014
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 11bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 11bp
Tranche 10
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date September 20, 2013
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 35bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 35bp
Tranche 11
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date October 21, 2013
Coupon 6-month Euribor - 29bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month Euribor - 29bp
Common Terms
Payment Date June 29, 2012
Lead Manager(s) WestLB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
