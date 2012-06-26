New Issue- KfW prices $1.0 bln 2016 bond

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date July 5, 2016

Coupon 0.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.639

Spread 6 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 44.2bp

Over the 0.375 pct June 15, 2015 UST

Payment Date July 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International & JP Morgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Data supplied by International Insider.