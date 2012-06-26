FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-OeKB prices $1.5 bln 2015 bond
#Market News
June 26, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-OeKB prices $1.5 bln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OeKB)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date July 06, 2015

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.861

Reoffer price 99.861

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,

JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

