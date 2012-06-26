New Issue-OeKB prices $1.5 bln 2015 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OeKB)

Issue Amount $1.5 billion

Maturity Date July 06, 2015

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.861

Reoffer price 99.861

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 03, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,

JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

