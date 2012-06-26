New Issue-OeKB prices $1.5 bln 2015 bond

June 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Oesterreichische Kontrollbank AG (OeKB)
Issue Amount $1.5 billion
Maturity Date July 06, 2015
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 99.861
Reoffer price 99.861
Spread 53 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs,
JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
