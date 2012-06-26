New Issue-BPCE prices 600 mln euro 2023 bond

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 600 million euro

Maturity Date February 06, 2023

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price 98.873

Yield 4.388 pct

Spread 240 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 285.3 bp

Over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

Payment Date July 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Natixis

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011280056

