New Issue-BPCE prices 600 mln euro 2023 bond

June 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BPCE SA
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date February 06, 2023
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 98.873
Yield 4.388 pct
Spread 240 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 285.3 bp
Over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Natixis
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under the issuer’s EMTN programme
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)