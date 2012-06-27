FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-ADB prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 7:12 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-ADB prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount A$900 million

Maturity Date July 05, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct (S/A)

Reoffer price 99.727

Reoffer yield 3.56 (S/A)

Spread 112.75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the February 15, 2017 ACGB

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount A$200 million

Maturity Date July 05, 2017

Coupon 3-Month BBSW + 20bp

Issue price Par

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, TD Securities & Westpac

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Asx

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law NSW

Notes Launched under issuer’s domestic

Austrailan MTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

