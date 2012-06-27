New Issue-Neckarpri GMBH prices 400 mln euro 2022 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Neckarpri GMBH
Guarantor Land Baden Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date July 4, 2022
Coupon 2.298 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 2, 2012
Lead Manager(s) L-Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
