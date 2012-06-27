FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-DPB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
June 27, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-DPB prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (DPB)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 04, 2017

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.44

Reoffer yield 1.697 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Mid-swaps, equivalent to 107.7bp

Over the 0.5 pct Due 2017 OBL #163

Payment Date July 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & LBBW

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PGTJ2

Data supplied by International Insider.

