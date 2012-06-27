New Issue-Rabobank adds 250 mln NOK to 2015 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Rabobank Nederland NV
Issue Amount 250 million Norwegian crown
Maturity Date January 20, 2015
Coupon 3.0 pct
Payment Date July 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Notes The issue size will total 1.5 billion Norwegian crown
When fungible
