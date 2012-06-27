New Issue- EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2021 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2021

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 101.846

Reoffer price 101.846

Yield 2.522 pct

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 110.2bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 4, 2021 DBR

Payment Date July 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bofa Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 4.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0676294696

