New Issue-Andritz prices 350 mln euro 2019 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wedensday.

Borrower Andritz AG

Issue Amount 350 million euro

Maturity Date July 9, 2019

Coupon 3.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.849

Yield 3.9 pct

Spread 228.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 286.4bp

Over the 3.5 pct DBR

Payment Date July 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Erste Group Bank & Unicredit

Listing Vienna

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Austrian

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN AT0000A0VLS5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.