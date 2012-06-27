FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Toyota Motor prices A$100 mln 2017 bond
June 27, 2012 / 1:55 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Toyota Motor prices A$100 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on wednesd.

Borrower Toyota Motor Credit Corp

Issue Amount A$100 million

Maturity Date July 05, 2017

Coupon 4.375 pct

Issue price 99.667

Reoffer price 99.667

Yield 4.451 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC Bank Plc

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0800948175

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

