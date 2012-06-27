New Issue-MAF Global prices $500 mln 2019 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower MAF Global Securities Limited

Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC &

Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 5, 2019

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 389.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 415.6

bp over the 1.125 pct May 2019 UST

Payment Date July 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, NBAD & Standard

Chartered & UBS

Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

