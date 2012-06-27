FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-MAF Global prices $500 mln 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 3:10 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-MAF Global prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower MAF Global Securities Limited

Guarantor Majid Al Futtaim Holding LLC &

Majid Al Futtaim Properties LLC

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 5, 2019

Coupon 5.25 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 389.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 415.6

bp over the 1.125 pct May 2019 UST

Payment Date July 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, JPMorgan, NBAD & Standard

Chartered & UBS

Ratings BBB (S&P), BBB (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.