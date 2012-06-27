New Issue- NWB adds 475 mln NOK to 2017 bond

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 475 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 3, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 102.157

Reoffer price 102.157

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 2.55 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0767065906

Data supplied by International Insider.