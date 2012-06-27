FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- NWB adds 475 mln NOK to 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 27, 2012 / 3:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- NWB adds 475 mln NOK to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount 475 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 3, 2017

Coupon 3.375 pct

Issue price 102.157

Reoffer price 102.157

Spread 30 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 4, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total 2.55 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN XS0767065906

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.