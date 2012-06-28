FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- LB SAAR prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

New Issue- LB SAAR prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank SAAR (LB SAAR)

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date July 3, 2017

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 100.300

Reoffer price 100.300

Payment Date July 3, 2012

Lead Manager(s) LB SAAR

Listing FFT

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SLB3222

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

