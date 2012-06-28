New Issue- LB SAAR prices 50 mln euro 2017 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank SAAR (LB SAAR)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 3, 2017
Coupon 1.50 pct
Issue price 100.300
Reoffer price 100.300
Payment Date July 3, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LB SAAR
Listing FFT
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
