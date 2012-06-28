New Issue- CADES adds 610 mln euros to 2024 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse D‘amortissement De La Dette

Sociale (CADES)

Issue Amount 610 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.971

Reoffer price 101.971

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Payment Date July 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Natixis

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011282201

Data supplied by International Insider.