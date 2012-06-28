New Issue- CADES adds 610 mln euros to 2024 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse D‘amortissement De La Dette
Sociale (CADES)
Issue Amount 610 million euro
Maturity Date July 25, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 101.971
Reoffer price 101.971
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OAT
Payment Date July 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Natixis
Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law French
Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion euro
when fungible
Temporary ISIN FR0011282201
Data supplied by International Insider.