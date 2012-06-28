FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- CADES adds 610 mln euros to 2024 bond
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 10:36 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue- CADES adds 610 mln euros to 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse D‘amortissement De La Dette

Sociale (CADES)

Issue Amount 610 million euro

Maturity Date July 25, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.971

Reoffer price 101.971

Spread 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OAT

Payment Date July 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & Natixis

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes The issue size will total 2.75 billion euro

when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011282201

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.