#Credit Markets
June 28, 2012 / 11:21 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-RWE prices 150 mln sfr 2072 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower RWE AG

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 26, 2072

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 5.0 pct

Payment Date September 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

ISIN CH0185843049

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

