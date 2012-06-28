New Issue-RWE prices 150 mln sfr 2072 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower RWE AG
Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 26, 2072
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 5.0 pct
Payment Date September 26, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.