New Issue-Northern Powergrid prices 150 mln Stg 2032 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) plc
Issue Amount 150 million sterling
Maturity Date July 5, 2032
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.578
Spread 180 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct due 2032 UKT
Payment Date July 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Lloyds, RBS & Santander
Ratings A3(Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
