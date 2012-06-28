New Issue-Northern Powergrid prices 150 mln Stg 2032 bond

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Northern Powergrid (Yorkshire) plc

Issue Amount 150 million sterling

Maturity Date July 5, 2032

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 98.578

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.25 pct due 2032 UKT

Payment Date July 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds, RBS & Santander

Ratings A3(Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0790894355

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue