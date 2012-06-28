New Issue- EAA prices 500 mln euro 2015 FRN

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Thursday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date October 5, 2015
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28 bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 28 bp
Payment Date July 5, 2012
Lead Manager(s) LBBW
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), XXX (S&P),
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
