New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices 2.5 bln NOK 2017 bond
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Nestle Holdings prices 2.5 bln NOK 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Nestle Holdings Inc

Guarantor Nestle SA

Issue Amount 2.5 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 10, 2017

Coupon 2.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.560

Yield 2.595 pct

Spread Minus 25 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & TD Securities

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0801356881

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

