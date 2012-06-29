REFILE-New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 60 mln euro 2014 FRN

(Refiling to add full name of Issuer in headline)
June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 60 million euro
Maturity Date July 09, 2014
Coupon 3- Month Euribor + 40bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date July 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Depfa
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
