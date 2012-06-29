FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 60 mln euro 2014 FRN
June 29, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

REFILE-New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices 60 mln euro 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiling to add full name of Issuer in headline)

June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG

Issue Amount 60 million euro

Maturity Date July 09, 2014

Coupon 3- Month Euribor + 40bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Depfa

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PGTL8

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

