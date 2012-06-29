FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Volkswagen Financial prices 600 mln SEK 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Volkswagen Financial prices 600 mln SEK 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Guarantor Volkswagen Financial Services AG

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date July 10, 2015

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.671

Reoffer price 99.671

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

ISIN XS0801654392

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
