New Issue-Landesbank Saar prices 50 mln euro 2016 FRN

June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Landesbank Saar
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2016
Coupon 6-Month Euribor + 56bp
Issue price 99.840
Reoffer price 99.840
Payment Date July 03, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Saar
Listing Fft
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50
Governing Law German
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.