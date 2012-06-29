FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Nordea Bank prices Dual Tranche Deal - Leads
#Credit Markets
June 29, 2012 / 3:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Nordea Bank prices Dual Tranche Deal - Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date October 5, 2017

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.516

Yield 2.350 pct

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 171.7bp

over the OBL 163

ISIN XS0801636571

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 5, 2022

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.195

Yield 3.346 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 174.6bp

Over the 1.75 pct DBR

ISIN XS0801636902

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date July 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs ,

Natixis & Nordea Markets

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
