New Issue- LLoyds TSB prices 11.4 bln Yen 2017 bond

July 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Lloyds TSB Bank Plc

Issue Amount 11.4 billion yen

Maturity Date July 19, 2017

Coupon 1.55 pct

Issue price 99.990

Payment Date July 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) SMBC Nikko

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0801856930

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.