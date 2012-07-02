New Issue-Svenska prices 1.50 bln euro 2015 bond

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Svenska Handelsbanken AB

Issue Amount 1.50 billion euro

Maturity Date July 06, 2012

Coupon 1.50 pct

Issue price 99.919

Reoffer price 99.919

Reoffer yield 1.528 pct

Spread 60 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 133.7bp

Over the 2.25 pct Due 2015 OBL #157

Payment Date July 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs &

Svenska HCM

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA- (S&P),

AA- (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0802019231

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.