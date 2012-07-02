FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-America Movil prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond
#Market News
July 2, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-America Movil prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower America Movil SAB De CV

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 12, 2021

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.977

Yield 3.003 pct

Reoffer price 99.977

Spread 113 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 12, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutscha Bank & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0802174044

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

