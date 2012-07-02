New Issue-America Movil prices 1.0 bln euro 2021 bond

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower America Movil SAB De CV
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 12, 2021
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.977
Yield 3.003 pct
Reoffer price 99.977
Spread 113 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date July 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutscha Bank & HSBC
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Governing Law English
