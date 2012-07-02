New Issue-RCI Banque prices 500 mln NOK 2015 bond

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 13, 2015

Coupon 5.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.637

Reoffer yield 5.635 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 425bp

Over 5.0 pct Due 2015 NGB

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux & Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law French

