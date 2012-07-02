FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-RCI Banque prices 500 mln NOK 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-RCI Banque prices 500 mln NOK 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower RCI Banque SA

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 13, 2015

Coupon 5.50 pct

Reoffer price 99.637

Reoffer yield 5.635 pct

Spread 300 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 425bp

Over 5.0 pct Due 2015 NGB

Payment Date July 13, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & HSBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux & Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law French

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

