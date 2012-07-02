New Issue-EIB adds 40 mln sfr to 2024 bond

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 40 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 02, 2024

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.749

Reoffer price 100.499

Yield 1.523 pct

Spread 40 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date August 02, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Notes The issue size will total 150 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0188927450

