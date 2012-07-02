New Issue-IBRD adds 100 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower International Bank For Reconstruction And
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date January 21, 2015
Coupon 10 pct
Issue price 111.725
Yield 4.941 pct
Payment Date July 09, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (Selling 1.1875 pct & M&U 0.1875 pct)
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s GDIF programme
The issue size will total 450 million
Brazilian real when fungible
