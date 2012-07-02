New Issue- Lafarge SA prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Lafarge SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 9, 2019
Coupon 5.875 pct
Issue price 99.302
Yield 6 pct
Spread 441.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 498.6bp
Over the 3.5 pct July 2019 DBR
Payment Date July 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CA-CIB, HSBC,
RBS & Societe Generale
Ratings Ba1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
