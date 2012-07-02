New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 09, 2015

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.749

Spread 168 basis points

Underlying govt bond 7Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 240.4bp

over the OBL 157

Payment Date July 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Danske

& HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0802067636

Data supplied by International Insider.