New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2012 / 4:06 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Danske Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 02 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Danske Bank A/S

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 09, 2015

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.749

Spread 168 basis points

Underlying govt bond 7Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 240.4bp

over the OBL 157

Payment Date July 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Danske

& HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0802067636

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
