New Issue- Swiss Reinsurance prices 500 mln euro 2042 bond
#Credit Markets
July 2, 2012 / 4:26 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- Swiss Reinsurance prices 500 mln euro 2042 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Swiss Reinsurance Co UK Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 01, 2042

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 99.129

Reoffer price 99.129

Payment Date July 9, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, CITI,

HSBC & JP Morgan

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Swiss

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

