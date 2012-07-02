New Issue- Swiss Reinsurance prices 500 mln euro 2042 bond

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Swiss Reinsurance Co UK Ltd
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 01, 2042
Coupon 6.75 pct
Issue price 99.129
Reoffer price 99.129
Payment Date July 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Barclays, CITI,
HSBC & JP Morgan
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Swiss
