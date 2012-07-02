New Issue- BPCE SA adds 200 mln euros to 2015 bond

July 2 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower BPCE SA

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date September 22, 2015

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 101.358

Spread 148 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223bp

Over the July 2015 DBR

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Rating A2 (Moody‘s)

Lead Manager(s) Natixis, ANZ & Dekabank

Listing Paris

Denoms (K) 50

Notes The issue size will total 1300 million when fungible

Temporary ISIN FR0011284967

