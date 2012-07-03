FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bayerische Landesbank prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 10:47 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-Bayerische Landesbank prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 07, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Payment Date July 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayerische LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1JF9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
