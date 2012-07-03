New Issue-Bayerische Landesbank prices 200 mln euro 2019 bond

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date July 07, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Payment Date July 09, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayerische LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000BLB1JF9

Data supplied by International Insider.