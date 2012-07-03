New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices U$50 mln 2013 FRN

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Issue Amount U$50 million
Maturity Date June 26, 2013
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 50bp
Issue price 99.971
Reoffer price 99.971
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law German
