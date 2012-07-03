New Issue-Deutsche Pfandbriefbank prices U$50 mln 2013 FRN

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Issue Amount U$50 million

Maturity Date June 26, 2013

Coupon 3-Month Libor + 50bp

Issue price 99.971

Reoffer price 99.971

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1PGTM6

Data supplied by International Insider.