New Issue-UOB prices S$1.20 bln 2022 bond

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower United Overseas Bank Ltd (UOB)
Issue Amount S$1.20 billion
Maturity Date July 11, 2022
Coupon 3.15 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 3.15 pct
Spread 211.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5 Year SOR
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, United Overseas Bank, UBS &
Standard Charatered Bank
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s), A+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Sgx
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 250
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s MTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.