New Issue-Total Capital prices 600 mln NOK 2016 bond

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total Capital

Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 11, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.778

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBCCM

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

ISIN XS0802940857

Data supplied by International Insider.