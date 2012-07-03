FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 2:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Total Capital prices 600 mln NOK 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Total Capital International SA

Guarantor Total Capital

Issue Amount 600 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date July 11, 2016

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 100.778

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBCCM

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees 1.625 pct (1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

ISIN XS0802940857

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
