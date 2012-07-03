FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-EIB adds 850 mln Russian ruble to 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-EIB adds 850 mln Russian ruble to 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 850 million Russian ruble

Maturity Date June 13, 2017

Coupon 6.75 pct

Issue price 100.395

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 8.75 billion

Russian ruble when fungble

ISIN XS0303133564

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
