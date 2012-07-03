New Issue-Raiffeisen Bank prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2017

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.389

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 233bp

over the 0.25 pct April 2017 OBL 163

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank

International & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt

issuance programme

ISIN XS0803117612

Data supplied by International Insider.