New Issue-Raiffeisen Bank prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 3:16 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Raiffeisen Bank prices 750 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 10, 2017

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.389

Spread 165 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 233bp

over the 0.25 pct April 2017 OBL 163

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, HSBC, Raiffeisen Bank

International & UBS

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt

issuance programme

ISIN XS0803117612

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
