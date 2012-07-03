FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KB Luzerner prices 150 mln SFR 2037 bond
#Credit Markets
July 3, 2012 / 3:46 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-KB Luzerner prices 150 mln SFR 2037 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KB Luzerner Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 20, 2037

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 101.5

Yiedl 1.55 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) KB Lucerene

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
