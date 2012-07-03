New Issue-KB Luzerner prices 150 mln SFR 2037 bond

July 3 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower KB Luzerner Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 150 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 20, 2037

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 101.5

Yiedl 1.55 pct

Spread 16 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 20, 2012

Lead Manager(s) KB Lucerene

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

