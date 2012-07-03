FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Vale prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond
July 3, 2012 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Vale prices 750 mln euro 2023 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Vale SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 10, 2023

Coupon 3.75

Issue price 99.608

Reoffer price 99.608

Spread 180 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC & Natixis

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
