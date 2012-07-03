New Issue-Generali prices 750 mln euro 2042 bond

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Assicurazioni Generali SpA (Generali)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date July 10, 2042
Coupon 10.125 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Reoffer Yield 10.125 pct
Payment Date July 10, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, JPMorgan
Mediobanca, Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
