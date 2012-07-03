New Issue-NRW prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen (NRW)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date July 11, 2017
Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 70bp
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
