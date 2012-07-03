FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-NRW prices $500 mln 2017 FRN
#Market News
July 3, 2012 / 4:51 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-NRW prices $500 mln 2017 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 03 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Land of Nordrhein-Westfalen (NRW)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date July 11, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 70bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 70bp

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
