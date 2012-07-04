New Issue-Landesbank prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date July 04, 2016
Coupon 1.60 pct
Issue price 100.41
Reoffer price 100.41
Payment Date July 04, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg
Listing Stuttgart
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.