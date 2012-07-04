New Issue-Landesbank prices 100 mln euro 2016 bond

July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date July 04, 2016

Coupon 1.60 pct

Issue price 100.41

Reoffer price 100.41

Payment Date July 04, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000LB0NAK5

