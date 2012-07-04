FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Bayerische Landesbank prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2012 / 12:11 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Bayerische Landesbank prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bayerische Landesbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date July 11, 2022

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.222

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 60.3bp

Over 2.0 pct DUE 2022 DBR

Payment Date July 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse &

RBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

ISIN DE000BLB6H38

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

