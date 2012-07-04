New Issue-Bayerische Landesbank prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bayerische Landesbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date July 11, 2022
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.222
Spread 17 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 60.3bp
Over 2.0 pct DUE 2022 DBR
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse &
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Data supplied by International Insider.