New Issue-L-Bank adds 300 mln euros to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
July 4, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-L-Bank adds 300 mln euros to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Wednesday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg

Foerderbank

Guarantor Land of Baden Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date November 02, 2016

Coupon 3-Month Euribor+7.5bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 10, 2012

Lead Manager(s) L-Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Stuttgart

Full fees Undislcosed

Denoms (K) 50

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 500 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1C9ZD3

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
