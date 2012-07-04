New Issue- EFSF adds 1.0 bln euros to 2037 bond

July 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Fund (EFSF)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date April 3, 2037
Coupon 3.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.414
Spread 115 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 120.7bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2037 DBR
Payment Date July 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs International
& JP Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 2.5 billion euro
when fungible
